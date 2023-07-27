Borno Rep Member sponsors two Bills to establish colleges of Nursing, Health Tech 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Member representing Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency in Borno state, Dr Midala Usman Balami who is a first-timer has sponsored two Bills at the National Assembly.

The two Bills which have passed first reading at the floor of the national assembly are for the establishment of Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery Hawul and Federal College of Science and Health Technology Askira-Uba.

Dr. Balami is the only federal Lawmaker elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and strongly believe that the bill will immensely impact his constituents and its neighbouring states of Adamawa, Gombe and Yobe.

Speaking to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Thursday, the Lawmaker said, “These bills will bridge the skilled- manpower deficit gap in the health sector and as well ease access to Nursing and Health-related studies, thereby creating a thriving environment for research, learning and development in the health sector.

“Apart from ease of access to healthcare, it will also decongest the nearly-saturated existing health institutions of Borno State and the North-east sub-region. That’s why I strongly believe that there’s no better time than now to make case for the establishment of these institutions, especially looking at the peculiarity of our health indices such as the high maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality rate which is the highest in this country.

“It is worthy of note that bills sponsorship is an essential aspect of the lawmaking process and a core function of a good legislator.

” I am therefore excited as we work collectively to ensure Nigerians, particularly those at the grassroots have dividends of democracy.” Balami stated.

Recall that many communities in Askira-Uba and Hawul have witnessed devastating effects hitherto perpetrated by Boko Haram insurgents and are in dire need of government intervention.