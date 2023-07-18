Book on Akunyili, Adadevoh, Agbomhere for launch in London

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A book dedicated to the values of education, entrepreneurship, patriotism and community service as portrayed by notable Nigerian women such as Esther Agbomhere, Dora Akunyili, Stella Adadevoh, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, including young women in the country is set for public launch.

The book titled “Beyond Beauty” written by Dr. Blessing Agbomhere portrays the story of a young woman who, through the tutelage of her mother and society, realizes that beauty is more than what the eyes can see.

With this understanding, she was formed into a great woman by believing in the values of education, entrepreneurship, patriotism and community service while inspiring, guiding and telling others, most especially the younger generation, the secrets to achieving greatness.

The one hundred and twenty nine page book which is in the form of a play, will be launched at an event in London captioned “Come let’s read and Chill” on Sunday July 23, 2023 at The Chesterfield Mayfair, 35 Charles Street, Mayfair, W1J 5EB London.

A statement signed by the author of the book, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, explained that the Special Guest of honour at the event would be Lord John David Taylor of Warwick, member, House of Lords, United Kingdom Parliament.

The event packaged by RICHIERICH Global is Supported by: UBIIJUS, Pauline Long Show, National Oracle, Gatekeepers and The LAWSAN Board.