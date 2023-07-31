Boko Haram kills 11 in Borno village

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least 11 persons were shot dead, while another one sustained gunshot injuries when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists went berserk in Kawuri village of Konduga local government area in Borno state.

Kawuri is located between Bama and Konduga express way which shares local boundary with Sambisa Forests, the hideouts of Terrorists.

A respected Elder in Kawuri who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the incident to our Correspondent in Maiduguri, which was also collaborated by a reliable security Source.

It was gathered that, about four days ago, nine of the victims were kidnapped by the terrorists while working on their farmlands in Kawuri village.

The kidnappers suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists contacted some relatives of the victims demanding some undisclosed amount of monies for their release.

Concerned members of the community swung into action including relatives and friends of the victims and raised the stipulated ransom.

It was further gathered that after negotiation, the terrorists gave a directive that the Community should send only two representatives to deliver the ransom, unfortunately, three persons were delegated to deliver the negotiated ransom, a situation that did not go down well with the terrorists.

“The aggrieved terrorists therefore gathered all the nine kidnapped victims including the three delegations on Monday morning and opened fire on them, killing 11, while the other one escaped with gunshot wounds, and is now receiving treatment at State Specialists Hospital in Maiduguri”. The Source explained.

According to bereaved residents of Kawuri, all the remains of the deceased have remained inaccessible for claims and burial at press time due to fear of the terrorists.