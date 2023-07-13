Boards: Tinubu’s attempt to use appointments to seek legitimacy bound to fail — Labour Party

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has said attempts by President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress to use ministerial and board appointments in an attempt to legitimize its stolen mandate is bound to fail because the LP, it’s members and Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have their eyes on the ball.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh said this in response to news that President Tinubu has written to state governors to nominate persons for ministerial and other board appointments from their states.

Ifoh who spoke to Vanguard in Abuja, on Thursday said, “We are not unaware of the subtle moves by the APC and President Tinubu to break our ranks using all kinds of gimmicks to try to break our resolve to retrieve the mandate freely given to Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed on February 25, 2023.

“We will not be swayed or distracted from our goal which is to retrieve our stolen mandate that is why we are before the Tribunal and have provided the necessary documents and arguments to buttress our case.

“I can assure you that the majority of Nigerians are with us and have seen through all of the desperate attempts by the APC to legitimize what it is fully aware is a stolen mandate.”