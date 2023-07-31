BNaija All Stars: I’m still a virgin – Ilebaye reveals

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye has disclosed that she is still a virgin at 22.

She disclosed this during a chat with fellow housemates, Ike, Adekunle, CeeC and Cross, on Monday.

Ike had disputed her virginity claims saying she has tattoo but Ilebaye protested that being a virgin doesn’t mean one can’t party or have fun.

She said, “He [Ike] is just saying the fact that you are a virgin you can’t do some certain things.”

Cee-c interjected: “Allow him to think whatever he wants to think.”

Ilebaye added: “No, no, no, I’m fighting for my fellow virgins out side. Even if you are a virgin, you can still do some certain things. You can still party, you can still have chat, you can still kiss.”