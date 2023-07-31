BNaija All Stars: I’m still a virgin – Ilebaye reveals

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye has disclosed that she is still a virgin at 22.
She disclosed this during a chat with fellow housemates, Ike, Adekunle, CeeC and Cross, on Monday.
Ike had disputed her virginity claims saying she has tattoo but Ilebaye protested that being a virgin doesn’t mean one can’t party or have fun.
She said, “He [Ike] is just saying the fact that you are a virgin you can’t do some certain things.”
Cee-c interjected: “Allow him to think whatever he wants to think.”
Ilebaye added: “No, no, no, I’m fighting for my fellow virgins out side. Even if you are a virgin, you can still do some certain things. You can still party, you can still have chat, you can still kiss.”
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.