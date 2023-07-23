Home » Entertainment » BNaija: 20 housemates unveiled for All Stars edition
July 23, 2023

BNaija: 20 housemates unveiled for All Stars edition

By Benjamin Njoku

Twenty housemates made their way into the Big Brother Najia house Sunday night as the ‘ All Stars ‘ edition kicked off amid fun fare.
The first housemate to be re-introduced to the BBNaija house was Ce-cee. She was followed by Kidwaya, Doyin, Frodd , Uriel , pere , Princess, Soma, Angela , Neo, Alex,.
Others were Seyi Awolowo, Ilebaye , Ike , Vanessa , Adekunle , tolami baj, Cross ,
Mercy Eke and White money .

