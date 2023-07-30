Blinken commends Tinubu over bold leadership in tackling Niger crisis

By Biodun Busari

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has lauded the efforts of President Bola Tinubu, describing them as “both leadership” in tackling the crisis in the Republic of Niger.

Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Sunday, hosted others leaders from the bloc in the bid to restore ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum was overthrown by his presidential guards following hours of house arrest in the country’s capital, Niamey, last Wednesday.

The ECOWAS Chair, in his early move to restore democracy in the West African country, had a meeting with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic in Abuja, the same day and sent him to Niger for mediation talks.

Hosting and presiding over a meeting of West African leaders on Sunday was another major move to restore democratic order in Niger, where they gave the army a one-week deadline to reinstate Bazoum.

Commending Tinubu’s efforts so far, Blinken via a Twitter post on Sunday, said he has displayed “bold leadership.”

He also revealed that they discussed bilateral and multilateral efforts to resolve the issue. “Thanked Nigerian President Tinubu for his bold leadership on the crisis in Niger. We discussed bilateral and multilateral efforts to resolve the situation in favor of restoring constitutional order in Niger,” Blinken wrote.