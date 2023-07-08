Blasphemy: Islamic scholars blame Muda’s murder on illiteracy, as eyewitness narrates Sokoto lynching

By Ishola Balogun & Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The brutal killing of Usman Buda, a Muslim and Quran Memoriser in Sokoto last Sunday over blasphemy accusations has left Islamic scholars in shock, describing it as another senseless and horrific action of illiterate mob who threw caution to the wind, took the laws into their hands to serve a horrific jungle justice to a fellow Muslim.

The barbaric and unconstitutional act is always carried out by some citizens using religion as a cover.

Last year, Deborah Samuel was also murdered by irate school mates in the same state.

This time, according to an eyewitness account, Usman Buda, was only preaching to a beggar who was using the name of the Holy Prophet in begging for alms but was misunderstood and was said to have committed blasphemy and was summarily executed gruesomely.

How it happened, by eyewitness account

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was like making a religious statement in the midst of illiterates who were totally ignorant of Islamic jurisprudence.

According to him, a beggar came to the Abattoir seeking for alms in the name of prophet peace be upon him when suddenly late Buda cautioned him against begging in the name of prophet rather than God almighty.

In a corrective manner, Buda stated that only God answers the prayers of anyone who beseeches Him, adding that the Prophet is a noble and beloved messenger of God.

“You only seek help from God not the Prophet, as only God provides, assists and responds to all supplications, not the Prophet,” the eyewitness quoted late Buda to have said.

The eye-witness added that Buda explanation fell on deaf ears, sparking heated arguments and injuring sensibilities.

According to him, “the scenario painted a picture of previous animosity and enmity between Buda and some of his colleagues in the abattoir, leading to the misunderstanding of Buda’s position.

“They asked Buda to repent three times, but Buda maintained his innocence and stood by his statement.”

Buda’s insistence was premised on his believe that it was not derogatory in any form neither was it denigrating to the divine position of Prophet of Islam. (PBUH)

He was only asserting and ascribing the power of answering prayers to God, also relying on the verse of the Holy Quran: “And your Lord says: “Call on Me; I will answer your (prayer): but those who are too arrogant to serve Me will surely find themselves in Hell – in humiliation!”” (Quran 40:60).

Also, God is the one who removes our distresses. He reminds us: “It is God who delivers you from these and from every distress, but again you set up others (with Him).” (Quran 6:64)

The refusal of Buda to denounce his statement drew the anger of his colleagues, calling other butchers around that Usman Buda had committed blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam, knowing fully that they would not take it lightly.

When the crisis was ignited, the authorities if the abattoir called the attention of the Kwanni police division who sent three unarmed personnel who were over powered by the irate mob.

The state Governor, Ahmad Aliyu who immediately got the news of the incident, rushed to the scene but it was too late to save Buda’s life.

The Governor cautioned citizens of the state against taking laws into their hands when constituted authorities are there to do so.

Islamic Scholars react

Some of the scholars who reacted to the development include, Imam and National Chairman Council of Ulama Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah, JIBWIS which has its National Headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, Sheikh Yahaya Jingir; the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Imam Murtadha Muhammad Gusau, Sheikh Musa Lukuwa, Sokoto, and Chief Missioner, World-wide, Nasrul-l-Lahi-il-Fatih Society, Imam Marufdeen Abdulazeez Onike

It’s illiteracy, wrong indoctrination — Imam Murtadha Gusau, Okene, Kogi

“It is quite unfortunate for a Muslim to lose his life while trying to correct another Muslim on issues of the same religion. It is not proper to seek help other than the name of Allah.

“Allah is the supreme being. In the society today, we have the challenge of illiteracy among many Muslims, just as we also face the challenge of wrong indoctrination by some sects. The way Islam was revealed to the Prophet is not the way we practice it.

“Some of our leaders have turned in outside down. If not, why should a fellow Muslim be killed all because he says seek help in the name of Allah and not the Prophet. It is so sad.

“It behooves us as Muslims what we need to do as a community.”

On how to stem the tide of such occurrences, Sheikh Imam Murtadha Gusau said, constant preaching in the mosques, especially on Fridays during Jumaat, at Islamic events and gatherings will help to change the wrong perception of those who go to the extremes in such cases.

It is totally wrong — Sheikh Yahaya Jigir Plateau

Jos-based Imam and National Chairman, Council of Ulama Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah, JIBWIS which has its National Headquarters in Jos, Sheikh Yahaya Jingir, also had his say:

“I saw the report in the media, I am still in Makkah, but based on what you have narrated, it is wrong to have killed Buda. It is totally wrong.

“There is no justification for killing him. Even if what he said is blasphemous, they should have taken him to the court of law and competent jurisdiction. You don’t have to take laws into your own hands.”

Buda was wrongly accused and murdered —Sheikh Musa Lukuwa Sokoto

Reacting to the sad incident, Sheikh Musa who led the funeral prayer, appealed to the government of Sokoto state and security agencies to ensure the people behind the murder were brought to book.

“We want justice for Usman because he was wrongly accused and murdered.

“The earlier something is done about it, the better because we will not allow the culprits to go score free.

“We will follow all the necessary avenues provided by the law to ensure justice is done in this case,” he said.

Buda’s family

A visit to the house of Buda in the Gidan dare area of Sokoto metropolis, revealed a mournful look on the faces of family members and friends.

Ma’inna the wife of late Buda is still in utmost grief and shocked, crying and calling the name of her late husband, saying we’ve lost our breadwinner.

She added that since his death, the entire family survived through the assistance of good Samaritans and friends of her late husband.

Concerned citizens are still trooping to the house for condolence, while others were asking for police to do the needful and bring those who took part in the killing to face justice.