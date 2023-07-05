Birthday: Okubo hails DESOPADEC Chair, Nani

The Commissioner representing Ijaw Nation of the board of DESOPADEC, Hon. Spencer Okubo Okpoye has hailed the Chairman of the agency, Olorogun Barr. John Nani on his birthday.

A message signed by Okubo and made available on Friday reads: “As you celebrate this special day, I join in the chorus of well-wishers to express my admiration and appreciation for your remarkable leadership as the Board Chairman of DESOPADEC.

“On this auspicious day, I want to acknowledge and applaud your tireless efforts in addressing the needs and aspirations of the people we serve. Your determination to uplift the lives of the marginalized and disadvantaged populations is commendable. Through your strategic initiatives and inclusive policies, I have no doubt that this new board will excel.

“Your ability to inspire and motivate those around you is truly remarkable. Your charisma, integrity, and empathy have won the hearts of many, including myself. You lead by example, always embodying the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance. Your exceptional leadership qualities have not only garnered respect and admiration but have also set a benchmark for excellence in public service.

“As you mark another year in your remarkable journey, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on your accomplishments and the lives you have touched. Your selfless dedication and unwavering commitment have left an indelible imprint on the sands of time. May this birthday be a reminder of your immense contributions and the positive change you have brought to our beloved state.

“On behalf of the entire Ijaw ethnic nationality, I extend my warmest wishes for good health, happiness, and continued success in all your endeavors. May your path be adorned with boundless opportunities, and may you continue to lead with passion, wisdom, and grace.”