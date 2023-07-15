Billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu soars

Abdul Samad Rabiu

By Juliet Ebirim

It is no longer news that billionaire businessman, Abdul Samad Rabiu has been ranked the richest investor on the Nigerian Exchange, according to recent reports.

However, it was revealed that the new status of the BUA Group chairman and founder, is courtesy of a rise in his investment portfolio on the exchange with his fortune hitting $ 6.1 billion.

This new development sees Rabiu displacing his fellow Kano-born billionaire Aliko Dangote as the richest individual on the exchange, whose worth on the exchange stands at $5.8 billion.

According to reports, the surge in Rabiu’s wealth is attributed to the remarkable growth in the market value of his stake in his food business conglomerate, BUA Foods.

His stake in BUA Foods has, in the recent time, witnessed a staggering 109 percent rise occasioned by the strong buying interest in the foods company remarkably ranking fifth most valuable on the Nigerian Exchange.

A breakdown of Rabiu’s fortune on the exchange reveals he holds a 96.29 percent stake in his flagship company, BUA Cement. With the value of the stake standing at $3.008 billion.