Beyond academics, creativity needs to be discovered among children — School administrator

Pupils of Fastrack International School saying thank you to the audience at their 2023 graduation ceremony.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The group school director, Fastrack Schools, Mrs. Adesuwa Obaseki, has advocated the development of innate abilities in children, especially during the summer classes.

Obaseki, who spoke at the school’s graduation ceremony in Lagos recently noted that a long vacation should not be a period for sleep or focusing on academics, but a time children explored in ways other than the usual classroom learning.

Her words: “Today we are having our graduation, a celebration of creativity. We are having our graduation, a celebration of creativity. We believe academics are core, but there is a need to develop our creative ability.

“Like the forthcoming summer. It is about discovering our innate abilities that have been left fallow for long.

“It is a combination of multiple ideas as we will be having a session on learning the indigenous languages, that is WAZOBIA; different dance groups to boost the children’s confidence and coding, social etiquette, sewing, and games among others for the secondary classes.

“For the primary section, we will have indoor and outdoor games, creative art, french language learning, swimming, etc.

The summer is a blend of the old and modern way of teaching,” Obaseki noted.

On his part, the director of Fastrack schools, Mr. Obaseki represented by the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Don Edozien added that: “We don’t concentrate on academics alone.

“We teach the children how to be resourceful, and resolute, and how to acquire skills among others that will propel them to great heights when they leave here. We are about equipping the modern child with all resources,” Obaseki noted.

A parent, Mr. Vincent Samuel whose two children graduated, said he was satisfied with the services rendered by the school.

“I have three children here. One has gone to secondary school. While the other two graduated today from basic five and from kindergarten to Nursery.

“For a school I have continuously enjoyed their services, all I ask is that they should not rest on their oars but they should keep improving,” Mr. Samuel advised.