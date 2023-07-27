Beyonce’s mother divorces Hollywood actor, Richard Lawson

Celebrity singer Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles has announced that she would officially file for divorce from her husband actor Richard Lawson.

Tina, a fashion designer and businesswoman cited “irreconcilable differences” as her decision to terminate their relationship on Wednesday, according to Mirror.

The two have been married for eight years, in a gorgeous all-white yacht ceremony off the coast of California, the United States.

Tina was earlier married to Matthew Knowles, from 1980 to 2011. They both shared two children, Beyoncé and Solange.

She divorced Knowles in 2011 after it was discovered that he had an extramarital affair and fathered a child with his mistress.