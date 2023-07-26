Benue Police burst child trafficking syndicate in Makurdi, arrests four, rescues stolen child

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Four suspects have been arrested by the Benue State Police Command for allegedly runing a child trafficking syndiacte in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps and other parts of the state.

The suspects were also fingered in the recruitment of pregnant girls who give birth to babies that are sold in excess of N150,000.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the Commad’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, the operation also led to the rescued of a child that was earlier reported missing by her parents, from the hide out of the syndicate.

She explained that the gang whose operational base was around the IDPs camp in the North Bank area of Makurdi town was bursted by the Command after the receipt of credible intelligence and intense surveillance.

She stated that among those arrest was the wife of the kingpin of the gang, one Friday who is currently on the run.

According to SP Anene, the arrests were made “following information about a syndicate of Child Traffickers operating around Internally Displaced Persons camp at North Bank and other parts of Makurdi. Surveillance was intensified in these areas and the following persons were arrested in connection with the offence; Member Friday, the Kingpin’s wife and accomplice, Stephen Terungwa, Sughter Akegh and Atom Gideon. The kingpin, one Friday escaped to an unknown destination.

“During the interview session, the suspects confessed to have recruited pregnant girls who gave birth to babies that were handed over to one Friday, the kingpin who has been on the run. They were paid N150,000 for each pregnancy that was delivered.

“One child that was earlier reported missing by his parents at Daudu police Division was also rescued from the house of the said kingpin.”

The Command appealed to parents to ensure that there children and wards were in safe places at all times especially during the holidays.