Benue: IFAD-VCDP distributes farming inputs to over 300 farmers

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, assisted Value Chain Development Programme, IFAD-VCDP, Tuesday flagged off Inputs Distribution to over 300 Benue farmers for the 2023 farming season.

Speaking at the flag off in Makurdi, the Benue State Programme Coordinator, SPC, of the IFAD-VCDP, Mr. Emmanuel Igbaukum said the N52millon worth of inputs would be distributed to 135 rice farmers and 80 cassava farmers among others.

According to him each of the “135 farmers under the Rice Value Chain is going home with four bags of NPK fertiliser, two bags of Urea fertilizer and two litres of agro chemicals as well as 50kg of certified seeds. For cassava, each of the 80 farmers will go home with 50 bundles of cassava cuttings, four bags of NPK fertiliser and four litres of agro chemicals.

“Also, eight youths will be supported with Tricycles, 60 with Power Tillers, Knack sack Sprayers, Water Pumps, Threshers, Direct seeders, Rice Milling Machines, Rice Destoner, Weighing Scales, Bag Closers, Packaging Materials. Others includes Grater, Pressers, Wet hammer, Fryers, Sieving Machine, Weighing Scales, Bag Closer.”

The SPC who harped on the quality of the inputs being distributed said, “the availability and quality of seeds are of utmost importance to us. Fake or low-quality seeds will not only hamper germination rates but also result in lower crop yields. It is imperative that we strictly enforce quality control measures to prevent the circulation of such seeds in our state.”

While speaking on the the misuse and overuse of pesticides and herbicides and the importance of training on their proper usage and safety precautions to check negative impact, Mr. Igbaukum also noted that “access to modern and efficient tools is essential for improving productivity and efficiency on our farms.

“It is therefore incumbent upon us to provide our farmers, particularly our small-scale farmers, with the necessary resources to mechanize their operations and alleviate labour-intensive practices.”

The SPC appealed to stakeholders and the Benue State Government to support the IFAD Project in the state with the timely release of counterpart funds to ensure effective implementation of the project mandate, saying “by addressing the concerns raised by IFAD and taking proactive measures, we can ensure that our farmers benefit fully from this intervention.”

Also, the National Programme Coordinator, FGN/IFAD-VCDP, Dr. Fatima Aliyu represented by the National Procurement Officer, Baba Yakubu who urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the inputs, explained that VCDP farmers usually receive Agro Inputs (certified seeds, NPK/Urea fertilizers and herbicides) to support their farming activities through matching grant arrangement as part of the programme’s efforts to enhance smallholder productivity.

Dr. Aliyu who reiterated the sustenance of the programme in the state said the “VCDP provide extension services to targeted farmers who will also receive training on Good Agronomic Practices for the application of fertilizers and agro-chemicals as well as farm management and climate smart agriculture.”

The acting Permanent Secretary in the Benue State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Nats Adzuu assured of the state government’s continued support for the programme to sustain enhanced agricultural production in the state and improved livelihoods for the rural farmers and populace.

In his remark, the Chairman of Gwer Local Government Traditional Council, HRH Dominic Akpe acknowledged the importance of agriculture to the people of the state and commended IFAD-VCDP for positively impacting the lives of rural farmers in the state through the programme.

The Chairman of Commodity Alliance Forum, CAF, in the state, Mr. Fidelis Tarkende who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries commended IFAD-VCDP for exposing Benue farmers to the best agronomy practises and making the yearly distribution of inputs a reality assuring that the benefitting farmers would put the items to good use.