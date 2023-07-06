Benue group to Tinubu: Insist on merit on appointment of Ministerial nominee

As Nigerians awaits the appointment of Ministers, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to guard against primordial consideration in arriving at the choice of his appointee from Benue state.

The Ayatutu Youth Vanguard, a prominent Tiv sociocultural organization frowned at those fanning the embers of discord among the citizenry in Benue state in a bid to influence President Tinubu to do their bidding on the issue

The group in a statement by its national coordinator Tyongi Aondongu stressed the need for a shift towards merit-based selection in the appointment of a Minister representing Benue State.

Dismissing the prevailing speculations surrounding the potential candidacy of Mr. Emmanuel Jime, a Tiv man, the group emphasizes the need to prioritize qualifications and competence over ethno-political considerations.

The group categorically rejects the notion that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice should be constrained by the previous positions held by individuals from the same state in his cabinet.

They firmly assert President Tinubu’s constitutional authority to appoint ministers from any state, thereby emphasizing his prerogative to select the most capable candidate for the role.

“The discourse revolving around the ethnic background of the potential Minister is an unnecessary distraction,” states the press release.

Drawing attention to past instances, wherein Senator David Mark, an Idoma man, held the position of Senate President alongside Abba Moro, also an Idoma man, serving as a Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan, the group emphasizes the absence of constitutional barriers to such appointments.

It further urges the public to shift the focus towards President Tinubu’s ability to identify and appoint competent individuals who can inspire a renewed sense of hope for the nation.

Notably, the Ayatutu Youth Vanguard strongly advises against exploiting benign situations to sow discord among Benue State’s political elites and the tribes that have long coexisted harmoniously. Stressing the fundamental principles of democracy, including the acknowledgment of hard work and loyalty, the group argues for a fair recognition of the Tiv people’s overwhelming support for the All Progressives Congress across all levels of governance.

They contend that such steadfast allegiance merits due acknowledgment and representation.

“While the Tiv people extended their resolute support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Idoma people actively rallied behind Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party,” reminds the press release.

Emphasizing that politics is inherently about numbers and diverse affiliations, the group highlights the importance of considering historical context. By dispelling the notion that the Tiv people should be denied simultaneous positions as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Minister, the Ayatutu Youth Vanguard seeks to foster a more inclusive and equitable political landscape.

They thereby urged Nigerians to exhibit patience and extend their support to the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

They further asserts that President Tinubu has no intention of marginalizing or victimizing any group based on their political leanings.