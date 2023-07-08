Benue govt moves to revive, develop sports in schools

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State government has extended invitations to individuals, and organisations for collaboration and joint partnership to develop sports in school across the state in order to help harness sporting talents.

The Permanent Secretary in the Benue State Ministry of Education, Mr. Agbo Ochekpe who stated this at the Grand Finale of the Basic Education Schools Sports Competition in Benue state, held at

the McCarthy Stadium Makurdi, said the Governor of the state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia was enthusiastic about sports development in schools across the state.

He pointed out that the competition was “geared towards building a robust talent pool of sportsmen for future use and to encourage early participation of our school children in sports.”

The Permanent Secretary noted that “sports is essential, as such, it is part of the academic curriculum. In order to uplift our UBE schools to global standards, adequate facilities have been provided to promote sporting activities in UBE Schools.

“It is my pleasure to mention that, Benue State Government in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, released Funds under 2020/2021 Matching Grant to procure assorted Handball, Football, Volley balls, Table tennis kits, Board games etc. and equipment for distribution in Basic Education schools in the state. This huge investment from government on sports is a major boost in uplifting the status of our schools.”

While commending the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, and the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board for organising the sports programme, Mr. Ochekpe promised that “the Ministry of Education under my watch will continue to give SUBEB the needed support to ensure that our school children win more competitions at the national level and beyond.”

In a message, the UBEC State Coordinator and special guest of honor at the event, Mr. Emmanuel Idzi, pointed out that sports the world over was a major unifying factor that binds people, communities, states and countries and had been a veritable tool for peace.

According to him, “Sports in schools is an integral part of the learning system impacting the learners viz-a-viz teaching and learning; UBEC therefore, places high premium on it. School administrators should leverage on this to stimulate the learning environment positively, as the adage goes ‘all work and no play

makes Jack a dull boy.’

In his welcome address, the acting Chairman of Benue SUBEB, Mr. Mzaga Iohemba described the competition as a historic moment that marked the turn of events towards an innovative step taken by the board to transform the face of Basic Education School Sports in the state.

He explained that the competition “is aimed at promoting excellence through sports which clearly demonstrates our collective determination and concern to use sports for all round education of our pupils; therefore equipping them with necessary machinery to face future challenges of their life.

“And as Education Mangers, Benue SUBEB places high premium on sports development as it is capable of taking pupils to greater heights in sports and acquisition of desirable social and ethical values in line with UBE curriculum which is geared towards enhancing the affective, Psycho-motor and cognitive skills for the holistic development of the child.”

He stated that with Governor Alia’s committment to take Basic education to enviable height, Benue SUBEB would continue to pursue the development of school infrastructure not just in sports but also in the supply of instructional materials and classroom construction.

On his part, SUBEB Director of Academic Services, Mr Wilfred Gbatsorun, expressed optimism that the UBE schools competition was an opportunity to hunt for talents. He urged Nigerian youths to take to sports given the many fringe benefits of being a sports man or woman saying “apart from giving you confidence, strength and physical productivity, sports gives you a rewarding career.”

Also speaking, Benue State Director of Sports, Comrade Philip Nongo, represented by the Secretary of the Sports Council, Mr. Godwin Odah, appreciated the State Government for reviving sporting activities in Basic Schools which was neglected in the past assuring that the Sports Council would select young talents from the grassroot level and groom them up to the national level.

The activities were rounded off with a football match between schools in Benue South also known as Zone C and those from Benue North West otherwise call Zone B. The Zone C group clinched the first position in the football game after defeating Zone B by three unreplied goals.

Meanwhile Perpetual Utov from Zone B won the Bottle race which was exclusive for girls while Saaondo Sewuese from Zone A and Faith James from C clinched second and third positions respectively.

In the 100 meters race for boys Terese Wantor from Zone B took first position, Mathew Terpase, Zone A, second and Daniel Isaac, Zone C, third position. While in the girls 100 meters race, Wueen Samuel from Zone C emerged tops; Sedoo Daniel from zone B and Asemave Dookenger from zone A took second and third positions respectively.

Other games that featured in the competition includes Ayoo (Daa) and Table Tennis which were played simultaneously at other locations for lack of facilities at the McCarthy Stadium.