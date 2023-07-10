Benue: Death toll in Ukum LG attack hits 30

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The death toll in Saturday’s armed men attack Akpuuna and Diom communities in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State has risen to 30, following the discovery of more corpses and the death of some of the badly injured victims.

It will be recalled that a gang of armed men on motorbikes, Saturday, about 11a.m., invaded Akpuuna and Diom communities, where no fewer than 24 persons were killed in cold blood and several others sustained serious injuries.

The invaders also set ablaze the local market in the community as well as several houses.

Chairman of Ukum council, Mr. Kartyo Tyoumbur, who though on suspension, confirmed the rise in casualty figure, said: “The number of death in Saturday’s attack has risen to 30.

“The available information is that more corpses were recovered from the bush and some of the badly injured persons did not make it due to the nature of their injuries. It’s indeed sad. We pray we do not lose more of the injured victims.”

Meanwhile Governor Hyacinth Alia has condemned the unprovoked attack and the loss of innocent lives in the affected communities.

Reacting to the development, yesterday, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor said: “It is disappointing and quite disheartening to receive the news that innocent and law-abiding citizens have been attacked and killed in cold blood for a no cause.”

Assuring of swift reaction from the state government, Governor Alia sued for calm and advised the people of area to assist security agencies with useful information that would help quell insecurity in their domain.

Also, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun condemned the attack, assuring that the masterminds would be made to face justice.

The party urged security agencies to support the government “in maintaining law and order, and making sure that all of the culprits are brought to justice in order to serve as a deterrent.”