Benjamin Mendy signs for Lorient days after being cleared of rape

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has signed a two-year deal with Ligue 1 club Lorient.
This comes days after he was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape by a jury at Chester Crown Court.
July 19, 2023
