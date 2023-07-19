Home » News » Benjamin Mendy signs for Lorient days after being cleared of rape
July 19, 2023

Benjamin Mendy signs for Lorient days after being cleared of rape

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has signed a two-year deal with Ligue 1 club Lorient.

This comes days after he was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape by a jury at Chester Crown Court.

