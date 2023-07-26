Benin president travels to Niger on mediation mission – ECOWAS Chair, Tinubu

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic

By Biodun Busari

Nigeria’s President and Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Bola Tinubu says his Beninise counterpart, President Patrice Talon is travelling to the Niger Republic to mediate after the country’s leader, Mohammed Bazoum was held hostage by his guards.

Vanguard earlier reported that Bazoum was detained by the presidential guards in his palace in Niamey, the country’s capital, in an apparent coup, on Wednesday.

In an instant reaction to the incident, Tinubu said, “I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.”

Moreover, in the latest move to bring normalcy and foil the coup through peace talks, the Nigerian leader, as the head of the regional West African bloc met with Talon in Abuja, and said he was on his way to the neighbouring Niger.

“He is going there now, he is on his way,” Tinubu said, according to AFP.