Benfica didn’t want me to leave – Enzo Fernandez on transfer to Chelsea

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has opened up about his January deadline day transfer from Benfica to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was part of the Argentina team that won the World Cup in Qatar where he was also named the best young player.

A few weeks after the tournament, he joined Chelsea for £107 million, becoming the most expensive transfer in British transfer history.

Speaking to BR Football, Enzo noted the transfer took a lot out of him psychologically after both teams negotiated for weeks.

“It was a very intense week. The negotiations were very long, [and] there were a lot of obstacles. Benfica didn’t want me to leave, and I have to say it was a very stressful week that took a lot out of me psychologically.

“But it all turned out the way you would want, and I was able to make that jump to play in the Premier League for a huge club like Chelsea.

“‘But yeah, it’s true that there were some days and hours where I couldn’t sleep; I was anxious not knowing what was happening, but at the end of the day it was all worth it.”

Enzo is currently with the Chelsea team on the club’s preseason tour in the USA ahead of the new season in August.