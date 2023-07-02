“Beer with Us Festival” returns, promises unforgettable music extravaganza

By Ayo Onikoyi

Achievas Entertainment Limited is thrilled to announce the triumphant return of the highly acclaimed “Beer with Us Festival” (BWUFEST).

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition, the festival is back, bigger and better than ever before.

“Mark your calendars for December 27, 2023, as the 2023 edition of BWUFEST takes center stage at the captivating Landmark Beach Oniru in Lagos. Prepare to be captivated by an unparalleled lineup of sensational performances, featuring the hottest acts of the moment, surprise artists, and a host of remarkable DJs”, the organisers says

Chiori Daniel Cole and Paul Cole Chiori, esteemed executives at Achievas Entertainment, are spearheading the efforts to deliver an extraordinary showcase. “The maiden edition left music and beer enthusiasts astounded, with performances by Asake, Seyi Vibez, and Ghanaian sensation Black Sheriff,” said Chiori Daniel Cole.

“Building upon that success, we are determined to create an even more electrifying experience this time around, filled with surprises that will keep everyone talking.”

As preparations for the festival are in full swing, Achievas Entertainment is committed to upholding its reputation for excellence by utilizing all necessary resources to produce a top-quality show. Excitement continues to mount as BWUFEST aims to become the most talked-about music festival in Nigeria, leaving a positive and indelible impact on the music scene.

The organizers of BWUFEST also invite both corporate and individual brands to join them in sponsorship and partnership opportunities for the festival. This presents an excellent platform to connect with a vibrant and engaged audience.

“To secure your spot at this highly anticipated event, tickets are now available for purchase through the Landmark Citizen App,” Cole said.