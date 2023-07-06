Beauty Queen Tracy Solomon to represent Nigeria at Malaysian leadership conference

Nigerian beauty queen turned philanthropist, Tracy Solomon, has been selected as one of the special guests to attend The Best Diplomat conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in July 2023.

The Best Diplomat is an international organization based in New York that focuses on training and nurturing future leaders and change-makers. Its aim is to foster the exchange of ideas for resolving pressing global economic issues.

According to a statement signed by Regional Head Rajewari Jeyaram, Tracy Solomon will be joining other delegates from various countries at the conference.

Tracy Solomon, hailing from Nigeria, is a renowned beauty queen who was crowned as the Face of Nigeria 2020/21. As a beauty queen, she has been actively involved in revitalizing education across the Northern region of Nigeria. Through her foundation, she has provided support to communities, donated relief materials to schools, and launched programs to combat poverty in Taraba and other areas.

Tracy’s influential presence continues to grow, as she is also set to represent Nigeria at the Miss Heritage International finals in Thailand in November 2023.