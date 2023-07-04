Be prayerful, patient with Tinubu — Cleric begs Nigerians

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Regional Overseer of the Apostolic Faith Church, Ondo and Ekiti State, Reverend Akinwumi Ajayi, has called on Nigerians to be prayerful and patient with President Bola Tinubu, to take the country to the promised land.

Rev. Akinwumi Ajayi said this while addressing the newsmen during his visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) preceding the 60th anniversary of Apostolic Faith Church, Ondo and Ekiti state.

The anniversary is scheduled for Saturday, 8th July, at the church premises located at Jide Mac off Ijoka, the state capital while a Thanksgiving and Music Concert holds on July, 9th while a week revival is scheduled between 10th and 14th.

According to him “For a change of government like this, that are engaging in policies, that they feel it will benefit the masses, there must be a spot where our shoes will pinch us”.

“We have prayed for this nation and we have prayed for this government, now that they are engaging in a particular exercise that may be pinching us, my advice to Nigerians is that way should wait and see”.

“All over the place now, the economy is generally affected because of this petrol, whenever the issue of petrol is mentioned, it’s as good as touching the soul of everybody, market prices will rise up, house rent will rise up and many other things.

” But my advice is that let us wait and see what will be the result, but then, as a church organization, by the special grace of God, we will continue to pray for this government. We should be patient and prayerful for this government”.

The clergyman appealed to the government to judiciously utilised the fund saved from the removal of fuel subsidy.

“On the N400 billion reportedly saved on fuel subsidy, it is my humble belief that the money is not saved for a particular family, I think the money was saved for Nigeria populace, the money will be used to benefit the populace and believing that at a point in time, this money will be used to benefit the masses of this country”.

“Although, corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of this nation. That’s one of our centers of prayers.

Akinwumi said that ” If corruption does not affect the N400 billion that they have saved, within some few weeks, I think that we can breathe a sigh of relief.

According to him ” the funds should be used to better the lives of Nigerian’s, like the rehabilitation of the Akure-Ado road. If the money is judiciously used, we shall all smile “.