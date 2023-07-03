Be more patient with economic challenges, Yerima urges Nigerians

Sen. Yerima

Sen. Sani Yerima, former Zamfara State Governor, has called for more patience among Nigerians in order to overcome the current economic challenges in the country.

He said the discomfort Nigerians are currently facing as a result of some decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu would soon be a thing of the past.

Yerima made the declaration in an interview with State House Correspondents after he met with Tinubu on Monday.

He, therefore, urged citizens to understand that the decisions were taken in the best interest of the nation and its citizens.

“The President, having taken over the realm of affairs of our country, came up with three quick decisions that I believe as an economist, are going to help this country to achieve development.

“He removed the fuel subsidy, which former leaders could not remove. He has harmonised the foreign exchange, which is going to help the import and export system of this country and finally he re-opened the borders for goods and services to flow into Nigeria.

“These three decisions were taken in the interest of Nigeria and with patience Nigerians will see the advantage of these decisions. What the President needs is prayers and the support of Nigerians.

“We have to be patient and I am sure the initial discomfort associated with the decisions, especially removal of subsidy, I am sure will go away in due course,” he said.

The former governor assured citizens that plans are already in the pipeline for palliative measures that would cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on petrol.

“On palliatives, the government is discussing with Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress and in due course things will be put in place to reduce the hardship being faced by Nigerians, due to the removal of subsidy,” he added.

Commenting on banditry in Zamfara and parts of the North-West region, Yerima advocated dialogue between the Nigerian government and the bandits.

“These people are Nigerians and I believe that the Nigerian military and other security agencies have the capacity to deal with them squarely if so directed and are given the resources, support and the political will they required.

“But the collateral damage that will be associated with the actions they will take is what I believe should be avoided. In the past, the late President Umaru Yar’adua had similar interaction with militants of the Niger-Delta and it was successful.

“The major causes of this problem are poverty and ignorance. So, I believe that as Nigerians, if the government now comes up with a programme of rehabilitation, I am sure we will have a successful end to this crisis,” Yerima said.