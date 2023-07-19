Be innovative, shun corruption — Adeleke charges new commissioners

Gov Adeleke

As Governor, deputy man Works, Sports Ministries

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has charged the newly inaugurated commissioners in the state to be innovative and creative in a bid to deliver his people-oriented development in the state, saying he will not condone corruption

Speaking after the new 25 commissioners took oath of office at the Government Secretariat, he stressed the need for them to be transparent, prudent and work harmoniously with career officers in their respective Ministries.

His words; “Now that the team is assembled, let me share a brief about my vision for the state. I seek a very responsive government that listens and satisfies the wishes of the people. So your goal must be real service to the people. I value honesty and integrity in public service. You must be above board. Corrupt conduct will be heavily sanctioned.

“I love thinking out of the box in governance. As political heads of your ministries, be very innovative. Generate and implement new ideas.

“In times of national economic emergency, I love achieving much with little resources. Be prudent and adopt measures that reduce cost of projects and services. As we all know, I am a team player. There won’t be any room for solo actors in our cabinet. You must work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of our people.

“Above all, my leadership is about due process and rule of law. You must not cut corners. I will not compromise transparency and accountability.As you are coming on board, the task before us is enormous. We have a duty to turn our adversity into assets. We must re-engineer our economy, generate wealth, engage our youth, deepen our economic base, embrace the digital economy and implement our climate action agenda”.

The list of commissioners and their portfolios includes; Basiru Salam Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon. Morufu Ayanfe; Ministry of Science, Information and Communication Technology, Mr Moshood Olagunju; Ministry of Youth Affairs, Mrs Adenike Folasade Adeleke, Ministry of Federal Affairs and Barr Dosu Babatunde, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others are Mr Alfred Sesan Oyedele, Ministry of Transport, Rev Bunmi Jenyo, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Hon George Alabi, Ministry of Land and Physical Planning, Mr Sola Ogungbile, Ministry of Finance; Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Barr Wole Jimi-Bada, Ministry of Justice, and Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Ministry of Education.

The list also has, Mr. Gbola Faseru, Ministry of Agriculture, Barr Sola Akintola, Ministry of Health, Hon. Mayowa Adejorin, Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, Barr Kolapo Alimi, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, Alhaji Aderibigbe Rasheed, Ministry of Home Affairs, Hon Ayobola Awolowo, Ministry of Women Affairs and Children Welfare, Mr Ojo Abiodun Bankole, Ministry of Tourism and Culture,

It also has Alhaji Abdulganiyu Olaoluwa, Ministry of Rural Development and Community Affairs, Hon. Sunday Oroniyi, Ministry of Water Resources, Hon. Biyi Odunlade, Ministry of Political Affairs and Inter-Government Affiliation, Mr Soji Ajeigbe, Commissioner for Government House Protocol, Hon Festus Adeyemo, Commissioner for Energy, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Ministry of Works, Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi, Ministry of Sports and Special Needs.