Be hopeful, Ayiri Emami tells Nigerians

Chief Ayiri Emami (Ologbotsere Of Warri kingdom) who is the MD/CEO of A&E group of companies and also an APC chieftain today beseech Nigerians to be hopeful on the President Tinubu administration, describing the president as a leader with capacity and will surely deliver on all promises made during the campaign season of the 2023 Presidential election.

Speaking to a group of elderly women who paid him a courtesy visit in his hometown Ugborodo in Warri South West Local Government Area this morning in the presence of newsmen, Chief Ayiri Emami said”..

“ President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will meet up with all his campaign promises made during the presidential election campaign season, I know this in my heart because i have personally worked closely with him as a leader that he is and also during the electioneering period down to the campaigns in 36 States of the federation that i accompanied him to. I know he understands the pains of everyone of us here today and that of our land Ugborodo especially in the area of dredging of the Warri & Escravos bar/sea as well as shore-protection for our lands here in Ugborodo/Escravos. In health care areas, he President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is capable of reviving and bringing in more primary-health care revolution in synergy with the State government and this will benefit us a lot here in our rural communities”

Chief Ayiri Emami also went further to say that by extension, every Nigerians should be hopeful in line with the Renewed-Hope agenda of President Tinubu, and admonished them to be law abiding citizens.

“Nigerians should be hopeful in accordance to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we all should go about our daily business as well as law abiding citizens of this great nation Nigeria. Also I want you to have it at the back of your mind that in no distant time, my company situated here in Ugborodo as 911 Beach & Resort will embark on employments for indigene of the community and as the MD/CEO of A&E group of companies, I will make sure it happens real quick to at least reduce the unemployment rate here in our community”