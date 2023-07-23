Be a father to all – Osogbo indigenes tells Ataoja

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Prominent indigenes of Osogbo, Osun state capital has pleaded with the traditional ruler, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olaonipekun to accommodate indigenes of the town irrespective of their political affiliation to endear development.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of a peace and reconciliation meeting held at the instance of the monarch at his palace on Sunday.

The gathering which include traditional, honourary chiefs, compounds head, district heads, traditionalists, Muslim and Christian leaders, was aimed to patch cracks among sons and daughters of the town.

The communique, which was signed by Dr Oluwatoyin Kadiri, Toyin Yusuf and Bosun Oyedele, urged the monarch to be father to all irrespective of political affiliation.

It also urged the monarch to convene a meeting of political gladiators across parties in the town with a view to attracting development to the state capital.

“Ataoja of Osogbo should be father to all irrespective of party affiliations. Elders of Osogbo should, as a matter of urgency, reach out to various stakeholders regardless of political inclinations in order to patch cracks

“Any Osogbo indigene is free to join any political party with a view to bringing development to the town and Ataoja should convene meeting of political gladiators acros political parties in order to attract development to the town”, it reads.

On the unfortunate incident at Osogbo central prayer ground, the gathering said a seven-man delegation should visit the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to appreciate his maturity at the ground which endear peace.