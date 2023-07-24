BBNaija: My mother made numerous attempts to abort my pregnancy – Mercy Eke

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The winner of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem Season 4, Mercy Eke has revealed that her mother was constantly pressured to abort her pregnancy before birth.

The 32-year-old model and reality star recently disclosed this in an interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Mercy narrated how her aunt tried to persuade her mother to terminate her pregnancy because she had five elder siblings.

Mercy said, “When she my mother was pregnant, there is this aunty of mine…my mother has already had five children then this last one which is me.

“She has four girls and one boy. So, when that my aunty came, she was like, ‘Ah! Emilia, is this another pregnancy? With all these children you’ve dumped here.”

The 32-year-old further revealed that her mother’s mental health was adversely affected at conception and she had agreed to the abortion. However, all efforts to get rid of her proved futile after trying several local methods.

She continued, “So, that thing messed with her my mother mental health. It really messed with her that she wanted to like get me out then. She was going to the farm, she would climb something you would fall so that I will go but me I stubborn na. I no go anywhere. I dey gidigba.

“Yeah, it was a true story. She wanted to get me off.”

The reality star and model said her mother recently narrated the story to her whilst celebrating her growth and achievements.

Mercy said: “One day, my mother was like she wish that person was alive to see what that girl that she wanted to abort that time has grown to become. Yeah, that was how she told me the story.

“She is happy with me. She is happy that she didn’t remove me or abort me. She is happy that I didn’t die. And she is happy she gave birth to me like she took that risk even without anything.

“Because now, my mother is one of the happiest people. My mother is just sleeping. She is enjoying life. She wake up, eats what she wants to eat. So, now she is happy.”

Mercy Eke is the first female winner of a Big Brother Naija season.

She won the season 4 edition in 2019 and she is currently a contestant at the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars Season 8 edition.