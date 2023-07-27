BBNaija All Stars: ‘You’re a toddler in a China shop’ – Venita blasts Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Venita Akpofure has called her colleague Ilebaye “a toddler in a China shop”.

She drew the similarity while advising Ilebaye on how to conduct herself in the Big Brother house on Thursday morning.

According to her, all the housemates are not “equal”, urging Ilebaye to “use a ruler and measure” where she belongs and who she talks to.

Venita said: “You’re a toddler in a China shop,” and Ilebaye asked: “What do you mean by that?”

She responded: “Not all of us are equal here so use a ruler and measure where you are and who you talk to.”

Mercy Eke cut in, “Don’t listen to her. We are all the same. If anyone do you something dem go collect.”

Infuriated by her intrusion, Venita switched on Mercy as the rest of the housemates looked on.