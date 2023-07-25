BBNaija All Stars: Why men should take birth control – Angel Smith

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Angel Smith has revealed why men should be the ones using birth control instead of women.

She said the effects are crazy as women who take it most times wake up feeling angry, anxious and depressed.

Angel stated this while chatting with her fellow housemates on Tuesday morning.

“The effects are crazy. Men should be the ones taking it. You’ll just wake up and be angry, anxious and depressed for no reason,” she said.