BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya emerges new Head of House as Angel secures immunity

Kiddwaya has emerged as the second Head of House (HoH) in the Big Brother Naija All Star reality show.

Biggie announced him as HoH after Monday’s arena games.

Kiddwaya, on the back of being HoH, is immune from eviction this week, guaranteeing his place in Biggie’s house for one more week.

Along with this, he got the prerogative to select four BFFs and he went ahead with TolaniBaj, Neo, Uriel, and Pere.

Meanwhile, Angel secured immunity after emerging as the lucky winner during an intense Black Envelope competition.

Winning immunity meant that she could breathe a sigh of relief, knowing she will continue her journey in the Big Brother House for another week.