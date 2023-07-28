BBNaija All Stars: ‘Jumping from man to man’, Tolanibaj walks out Ilebaye

There was a mild drama in the house on Thursday night when Tolanibaj ‘dragged’ Ilebaye out of Neo’s bed.

Ilebaye was on Neo’s bed when Tolanibaj pulled the duvet and ordered her to leave their room as she did not like Ilebaye’s energy.

There was some trading of words as she accused Ilebaye of “always jumping from man to man.”

She ordered Neo to send her out of the room or “our friendship is over.”

After much argument, Ilebaye left the room as Tolanibaj jeered, “Take that walk of shame. Take that walk of shame,…”

After the incident, Ilebaye was spotted having a discussion with Doyin who advised Ilebaye to respect herself so people don’t continually disrespect her.

She also claimed that Neo doesn’t care about her [Ilebaye], but only keeps her around [himself].

“If he cares about you, the way you will know is this: You’re just lying in bed, and you people are gisting and having a conversation.

“And all of a sudden, somebody comes and pulls off the duvet, then calls you demeaning words, and he doesn’t say a word. He stood up and came to sleep.

“And you are telling me that person cares about you? Think about it.”