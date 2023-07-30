BBNaija All Stars: Ike doesn’t wipe, flush after using toilet — Mercy Eke

BBNaija housemate, Mercy Eke has disclosed why she chased her ex-lover, Ike Onyema out of her house.

According to Mercy, Ike was in the habit of not wiping his buttocks after using the toilet.

She said that he also used the toilet without flushing which always repelled her whenever she came in face with the unpleasant sight.

The Imo-born influencer said this while in a conversation with Angel Smith, Tolanibaj, and Venita Akpofure (who was crying due to her face-off with Ilebaye).

Recall that Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema were love items during the BBNaija 2019 edition tagged “Pepper dem” until their relationship hits the rock after the show.