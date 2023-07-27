BBNaija All Stars: I would’ve paid boys to beat Alex if we were outside – CeeC

BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, CeeC says she would have hired some boys to beat up Alex after the two of them clashed in the house over a wager task.

The duo were in the season 3 ‘Double Wahala’ edition of the show with a scuffle almost surfacing between the duo but for intervention from other housemates.

Reflecting on the incident with another housemate, Cross, Cee C stated that if they hadn’t been in the house, she would have used a different way to ‘deal’ with Alex.

“I go just waka comot. I go just pay four boys small small money, dem go beat you ehn, beat craze comot for that your head.”