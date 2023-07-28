BBNaija All Stars: I know thousand men who have slept with Tolanibaj — Ilebaye

By Ayobami Okerinde

BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate Ilebaye has taken a swipe at fellow housemate, Tolanibaj after their mild bust-up.

Both housemates had a scuffle on Thursday night as Tolanibaj dragged her out of Neo’s bed, calling her some unprintable names.

The events have since gathered reactions in the house and even on social media where many fans of the show have weighed in on the drama between the duo.

Ilebaye, in a conversation with Whitemoney and Alex, said that even though Tolanibaj chose to call her names, she is worse than her.

“I can name thousands of men that have slept with her,” Ilebaye said.