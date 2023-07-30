BBNaija All-Stars: Fans promise Angel Smith spiritual support

By Sylvester Kwentua

Fans and lovers of Big Brother Naija superstar, Angel Smith, have promised the beautiful celebrity spiritual support, as she is back to contest in yet another episode of the famous reality television show, tagged ‘All Stars’.

Angel, who didn’t fail to bring on her ‘A game’ in this current edition of the show, posted about her readiness to give viewers content once again on the show, and in response, she got a few prayers from her supporters.

“Archangels, heard y’all were looking for me? Biggie’s baby is back in the house. bringing more fun, more laughter and more drama..lets do this once again..angel smith” Angel posted on Instagram.

As soon as she dropped the post, her followers bombarded her with prayers in the comment section.

“Nothing do you my angel. Na u get the money this time, God don stamp am” @Jonathancoco wrote.

“Get set to pepper them once again jare, Oluwa dey your back hon” @Iyaomo wrote.

“You have my prayers baby girl. You are winning this in Jesus name” @femimoney wrote.

The Big Brother Naija All Stars on Sunday kicked off on Sunday.

The housemates will battle for N120 Million.

The All-Stars’ housemates; which consists of selected housemates from previous editions of the show, will be in the house for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

Nigerian content creator, Doobie takes over internet with birthday photos

July 25, 2023 was all about actress and content creator known as Doobie who raided all social platforms and the Internet with her jaw-dropping, mouth-watering and drop-dead gorgeous pictures to celebrate her birthday.

Without pulling too long a punch, the stunning actress was a cornucopia of mesmerising imaginations and sights with her alluring looks in different artistic depictions. She not only won accolades from her fans she must have stolen a few hearts too.

Doobie (@nneoma_ox on Instagram) may not have Nollywood posters to her credit, she is a modern day content creator whose acting via skits-making and entertainment content have captivated many with her beauty as well as with her skills in assuming various characters and killing them with artistic dexterity.