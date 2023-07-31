BBNaija All Stars: Ex-housemates to serve on eviction jury in new twist

Organizers of the Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ season have unveiled a new twist to the eviction show which is set to take off from next week.

During the live show, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said the judges will comprise of ex-BBNaija housemates from different seasons.

He revealed that they will all brainstorm to save one of the housemates with the least votes.

“Starting next week, Biggie will introduce a Jury, made up of ex housemates who will decide on the housemate that will be evicted.

“This will take place after the judges have been presented with the All Stars housemates with the least vote.

“They are called the Eviction Jury and they’ll be in charge of evicting #BBNaija all stars housemates.” Ebuka said.

The new eviction system has since taken the suspense of the show to the rooftop as viewers eagerly anticipate the revelation of the ex-housemates who will form the prestigious eviction jury.