BBNaija ‘All stars’ edition premieres today — here’s how to watch

Popular reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) returns with a bang today with its ‘All Stars’ edition.

The show which is in its 8th edition comes with a twist that is set to keep lovers of the show glued to their seat as their favourite housemates from past seasons for the first time ever return for another round of thrills and spills in the house.

From engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and turns, fan-favourite ‘Ninjas to the famous pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves, fans are set to witness overwhelming entertainment for 72 days non-stop.

The edition will will premiere Saturday, July 23 at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (Ch. 151), Africa Magic Urban (Ch 153) and Africa Magic Family (ch 154).

The show will continue to air for ten weeks on the 24-hour Big Brother dedicated channels, DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 49.