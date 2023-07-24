BBNaija All Stars: “Dem no wan pay money”, Tacha speaks on absence on show

Big Brother Naija star, Anita Natacha Akide, simply known as Tacha, has said the organisers of the show could not pay her a certain amount to appear on the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition.

In a Twitter exchange with popular media personality, Toke Makinwa and former BBN housemate, Mike Edwards, Tacha disclosed details of what transpired between herself and the BBNaija management that was responsible for her absence in the ‘All Stars’ edition.

Makinwa had tweeted, “Who do you think should have been added to the all stars line up? What are your thoughts? #BBNaijaAllStars”.

Edwards replied, “Tacha tacha tacha.”

Quoting Mike’s tweet, Tacha wrote, “Dem no won pay money nau! Price went up.”