BBNaija All-Stars: Day 1 hotsteppers and chances to win

By Ayo Onikoyi

Most ardent viewers of the Big Brother Naija show have agreed it is a woman’s season to shine. With the impressions the women made from day one, it looks a cinch for one of them to clinch the N120 million historic prize.

And in Potpourri’s estimation, none are looking good for the money than the quintet of Mercy Eke, CeeC, Doyin, Tbaj or Uriel.

With all the Housemates with requisite experience, it is sure to be the toughest season yet except for the fact that majority of people believe it is a woman’s season and they came into the House looking as resplendent as determined to edge out the men.

Since the last six editions of the show, only two women have been victorious, namely, Mercy and Phyna, from the “Pepper Dem” and “Level Up” seasons respectively. Men have dominated with Efe winning the “See Gogbe” season; Miracle won “Double Waha;la”; Laycon “Lockdown” and Whitemoney clinching the :Shine Ya Eye”.

Among the 20 Housemates in the House, Mercy Eke appears to be the strongest favourite. She’s not called Queen of Highlights for nothing.She made the most dramatic entrance into the House last Sunday, looking like a cheerleader out of the Carnaval Do Rio de Janeiro. And perhaps her strongest strength lies in her social media presence as the most followed Housemate in the House. She currently tops all Housemates with 3.6 million followers on Instagram. Her chances,according to Potpourri, are about 90%.

CeeC, born Cynthia Nwadioha has a chance of about 80% to win the All-Stars season. It was clearly evident from wild jubilation that greeted her introduction into the House. She was the first runner-up to Miracle in the “Double Wahala” season. Already, she has begun to make news over her long-standing feud with Alex who was also in the “Double Wahala” edition. Her social media presence is also a plus with 3.1 followers on Instagram.

Uriel came into the House to maximise her potentials with an open eye for the money. She said she’s not holding back to express herself to the fullest and she mayhavestarted on a romantic with Pere as the duo has been spotted stealing a kiss and a hug here and there.She currently has 1.7followers on Instagram.Her chances are about 70%

Tolani Shobanjo a.k.a TBAJ came into the All-Stars House looking like a chocolate smothered with strawberry cream and a quantum of confidence like a woman on a mission. Although she has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, her engagement with her fans on Twitter may be of big help.

Doyin David has less than a million followers on Instagram but her entrance smacks of a dark horse with plenty of prospects. She stole millions of hearts in Big Brother Level Up and became the beloved “therapist of the house.” Her chances may be around 60%.