BBNaija All Stars: Davido reveals two housemates he’s excited to see

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has said that he is excited to see Neo Akpofure and Kiddwaya back in the Big Brother Naija House.

Kiddwaya and Neo are among the 20 former housemates jostling for the N120 million cash prize in the ongoing All-Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Davido, who is currently on a US tour, disclosed that he was following the show.

He wrote on Twitter, “So happy to my brothers @NeoAkpofure and @RealKiddWaya back in the Big brother house… as I Dey overseas I Dey watch big brother oo wella make I no package.”

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced a new twist during Sunday’s fake eviction show.

Ebuka announced that in the current season of the show, a judge or a jury would be introduced and the jury will determine who will be evicted at every eviction show on Sundays.