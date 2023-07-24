BBNaija All Stars: Adekunle wins Head of House for week 1

By Efosa Taiwo

Adekunle has emerged as the Head of House for week 1 of BBNaija season 8 ‘All Stars’ edition.

Adekunle won after a tight contest that saw edged out other housemates.

The Head of House game comprises a series of physical and mental challenges that tested the housemates’ strength, agility, and intelligence.

Adekunle demonstrated his dominance throughout the game, as he came out tops in most of the challenges.

He, however, handed out 4 BFF badges to Soma, Seyi, Frodd and Cross who as a result of the badges are permitted to share the luxurious HOH lounge with him.

His victory also means that he secures for himself a place in the Big Brother House for the next week.

Coming with this is also the power to nominate two housemates for possible eviction.