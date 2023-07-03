Bayoko condoles Okpokpor’s family over demise of ex-Delta HoS

Aruoriwo Ivovi

Delta State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko, alongside the entire Civil Service of Delta State, has offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Dr. Samuel Okpokpor, recognizing the profound loss his death has brought to the State.

In a poignant statement released by the Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Bayoko expressed his profound sorrow at the passing of Dr. Okpokpor, whom he revered as a consummate gentleman and a bureaucrat of high repute.

He noted that Dr. Okpokpor diligently dedicated his efforts to the growth and development of the Delta State Civil Service, leaving an indelible mark on its history.

“A distinguished Veterinary Doctor, the late Dr. Okpokpor enjoyed a remarkable and illustrious career within the Delta State Civil Service.

“Appointed as Head of Service in July 2007, he served with unwavering passion until his retirement in March 2010. During his tenure, the late Dr. Okpokpor proved himself as an exceptional civil servant, earning the highest respect and admiration.” Bayoko eulogized the late Okpokpor.

In paying tribute to the late retired HoS, the statement highlighted his prior roles as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, the Directorate of Pensions and Establishment, and various other MDAs, where he showcased his versatility and expertise.

While extending his deepest sympathies to the wife, children, and family of the deceased former HoS, Mr. Bayoko acknowledged the immense void that Dr. Okpokpor’s absence would create within the Delta State Civil Service and the entire State.

“Together, we mourn a remarkable individual and offer prayers for the peaceful repose of Dr Okpokpor’s soul” the HoS prayed.