Bayern Munich return with improved offer of £70m for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have made an improved offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane as they intensify their pursuit of the England captain.

The German giants have identified Kane as their prime target for the summer transfer window having been unable to fill the illustrious shoe left behind by Polish star, Robert Lewandowski.

Kane was seen as a realistic target given he is out of contract in just 12 months’ time, with Premier League rivals Manchester United also interested.

The Red Devils were forced to abandon their interest in Kane though due to Spurs co-owner Daniel Levy’s astronomical demands.

That opened the door for Bayern who lodged an initial offer of €70m (£60m) plus add-ons for the 29-year-old.

That was swiftly rejected by Spurs, but it has not deterred the German side, who according to Sky in Germany have returned with an improved bid of €80m (£68m).

Tottenham are thought to be holding out for around £100m to sell Kane this summer but he might have something to say on that.

Kane, according to reports, is keen to seal a move to the Allianz Arena.

He also appears to have already managed to agree personal terms with Bayern after a private meeting between the two parties behind Spurs’ back.