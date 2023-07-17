Bayern CEO calls for restraint over Kane interest

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has asked for restraint and patience concerning their aim to sign England captain Harry Kane.

Dreesen said on Monday at the Bundesliga champions’ pre-season training camp that it would be good “not to comment further on the issues we are currently working on, beyond the things that are currently known.”

Dreesen confirmed it was well known that Bayern were interested in Tottenham striker Kane, two days after honorary president, Uli Hoeneß, had expressed confidence that the transfer would happen.

“Uli Hoeneß has also said a few things. That is all correct. At this point, I think it’s best to stick with what the coach said: The grass doesn’t grow any faster, even if you pull on it,” Dreesen said.

Hoeneß’ outspokenness has reportedly not gone down well among the club leadership because getting Kane will not be easy.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is yet to name a figure and reportedly wants at least €100 million ($112 million) before even considering talks.

Bayern reportedly had offers of €70 million and €80 million rejected.

Hoeneß had said on Saturday that Kane “has signalled very clearly that his decision stands. And if it stands, then we’ll get him. Then Tottenham will have to cave in.”

Coach Thomas Tuchel was more cautious, saying only: “We are ready to jump in fully if it is someone who we are all convinced of that he will take us forward, sportingly, humanly and in terms of his personality.”

The present squad was, meanwhile, decimated on Monday in its pre-season preparations as veteran forward ,Thomas Müller, was absent owing to hip problems.

Bayern said that the 33-year-old forward was nursing “muscular problems in his left hip” and would train on his own for “the next few days” at their training centre in Munich.

Veteran Müller had also suffered from hip problems in the run-up to the Qatar World Cup.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Matthijs de Ligt are also not in team’s training.

Tuchel has said that De Ligt is expected to return for Bayern’s Asian trip starting on July 24 ,while Neuer is not expected to be fit for several more weeks from a lower leg fracture sustained in December and to miss the start of the season.

Dreesen said he was confident that Neuer could return to his best level as he named him “a part of Bayern Munich. He is not only a deserving player but a world class goalkeeper, and won titles for us over many years at the highest level.”

Dreesen admitted that the goalkeeper situation at Bayern was difficult, with Yann Sommer and Alexander Nübel not ready to play back-up for Neuer and weighing their options – but possibly still needed should Neuer not return soon.

The CEO also named newly -signed full back, Raphael Guerreiro, from Borussia Dortmund and midfielder Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig “absolute top targets” who “exactly fit the schemes of Thomas Tuchel.”

Laimer could be the new partner of Joshua Kimmich as Tuchel is not satisfied with Leon Goretzka, and he said he was not intimidated by the large number of midfielders in the squad.

“This leads everyone to maximum performance. At the end of the day,we just want to win. That’s what we are here for. And you need competition to achieve this,” Laimer said.

Guerreiro, who knows Tuchel from their days at Dortmund, said: “I talked on the phone with Thomas Tuchel after the championship. He told me he badly wanted to have me in the team. It is a big opportunity for me to be at such a big club.”

Bayern’s first training camp in Rottach-Egern near Munich runs until Thursday.

They start the season on Aug.12 facing RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup, and open the Bundesliga campaign six days later with a game at Werder Bremen.