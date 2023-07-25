Bayelsa guber: Ex-dep gov, ex-reps member, others set to dump APC

By Emem Idio

Yenagoa —WITH barely three months to the Bayelsa State governorship polls in November, indications have emerged that some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, may dump the party over alleged unresolved internal crisis.

It was gathered that those threatening to dump the party include a former deputy governor, an immediate past member of House of Representatives, an incumbent state lawmaker, an APC governorship aspirant and a former Commissioner for Environment, among others.

According to sources, the aggrieved party chieftains are not happy with how the standard bearer of the party, Chief Timipre Sylva, allegedly imposed Mr. Joshua Maciver on the party as his running mate without due consultations with other leaders and stakeholders.

Other grievances of the party loyalists, according to sources, include exclusion in the affairs and decision making process of the party, alleged intimidation against loyalists, who voice their reservations on the ways and manner the party was managed and alleged shabby treatment meted out to chieftains.