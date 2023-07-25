Bayelsa APC chieftains fume over Jonathan’s alleged attempt to nominate minister

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

STAKEHOLDERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State have expressed their disapproval over what they described as “relentless attempts by former President Goodluck Jonathan to nominate the state’s ministerial slot in President Bola Tinubu’s forthcoming cabinet.”

The stakeholders under the auspices of the Bayelsa APC Elders Council, said they were taken aback why Jonathan was purportedly angling to produce a minister after actively and openly supporting the candidate of his Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital on Tuesday, the Chairman of the council, Chief Michael Adomokeme, said it was wrong for Jonathan to be trying “to reap where he did not sow.”

He said Jonathan was threading the part of unfairness and injustice insisting that his actions could be likened to someone seeking to receive salaries from company A after working for company B.

However, Adomekeme expressed confidence that President Tinubu as a known rewarder of hardwork would not allow a situation of ‘monkey work, baboon chop’.

His words: “People shouldn’t try to reap where they have never sowed. Some of us have been here since the early days of this party, when it was considered to be a taboo just by being a member.

“You all remember, APC in Bayelsa was called either Islamic party or Hausa party by these same people, I mean, Jonathan and his people. Fast forward to the 2023 elections President Jonathan did everything to make sure we failed, but we didn’t as God would have it. What right has he to suddenly want to now nominate the minister from Bayelsa State?’

“He was president for six years, he personally nominated dozens of Ministers. Why is he now so interested in just the single we as a party in Bayelsa wants to get? Is it to truncate the APC’s visible path to victory come November?

“It is even an aberration and very demeaning for a former President to go cap-in-hand begging for a single ministerial slot. It ridicules and relegates the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’

“He has been dubbed a statesman and hero of democracy. Fine and good, let him continue being that and not being a statesman by day and a political lobbyist by night.”