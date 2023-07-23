Bauchi six monarchs dethroned over involvement in politics, others

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Six traditional rulers in Bauchi State have been dismissed from office over alleged participation in partisan politics in the 2023 general elections.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary of Local Government Service Commission, Nasiru Dewu, on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission, the monarchs were sacked over involvement in partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment/felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination.

Those affected include District Head of Udubo, Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami; District Head of Azare, Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar; Village Head of Gadiya, Umar Omar; and Village Head of Tarmasuwa, Umar Bani.

Also dismissed from Bauchi Emirate Council were Village Head of Beni, Bello Suleman; and Village Head of Badara, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Badara.

“The dismissed traditional rulers are from two emirate councils of Bauchi and Katagum which are the two leading emirates in the state, the Emir of Bauchi is the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers while that of Katagum is the Deputy Chairman.”