Bauchi governor dissolves LG Caretaker Committee

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed has dissolved the Local Government Caretaker Committee with immediate effect.

The Secretary of the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim conveyed the governor’s approval on Tuesday in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi.

The governor directed the 20 caretaker committee chairmen to hand over the affairs of the local governments to their respective heads of administration pending the appointment of substantive caretaker committees.

Bala Mohammed also wished them success in their future endeavours and thanked them for the service.