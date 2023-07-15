BATTLE FOR ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI: Dismiss Elumelu’s petition, Ngozi Okolie tells tribunal

Fireworks in the election petition filed by a former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Rt Hon. Ngozi Okolie, before the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting at Asaba, yesterday, came to an end.

This followed the adoption of written addresses of both parties and oral arguments canvassed by their respective counsel.

While lead counsel to Elumelu, Ken Mozia (SAN), insisted that the tribunal should grant its prayers to the effect that there was no valid primary that brought out Okolie, lead counsel to Okolie, Chike Onyemenam, SAN, submitted that the petition be dismissed for the following reasons:

That the petitioners, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and PDP, abandoned their claims that Okolie won the election into the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency by a landslide victory by defeating Elumelu with more than 20,000 votes.

That the petitioners also abandoned their claims that the election was rigged or invalid and that the tribunal should declare the election null and Void and order INEC to conduct a fresh election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

*That the counsel for the 3rd respondent, Chike Onyemenam, SAN, consequently urged the tribunal to strike out grounds 14(2) & 14(3) of the petition and paragraphs 15, 18-33 of the petition since both parties agree that they have been abandoned.

That the 3rd respondent’s counsel now prayed the honourable tribunal to dismiss the entire petition because:

the only ground remaining in the petition is the claim by the petitioners that Okolie was not qualified to contest the election for several reasons.

Counsel to Okolie further submitted that since none of the three witnesses called by the petitioners adopted a deposition or gave any oral evidence to say that Okolie was not qualified to contest the election for any reason, the petition is deemed in law to have been abandoned as the Supreme Court has decided that where a petitioner fails to field a witness to adopt his deposition or fails to lead oral evidence in respect of the petitioner’s claims, the petition is dead and cannot be revived by looking for evidence from the opponents (defendants) to revive it.

The three-man panel, after the adoption, said it has reserved judgment to a later date to be communicated to the parties through their counsel.